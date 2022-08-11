Westminster Barracks / Appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute
CASE#: 22B1000519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Michael Studin
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: On 08/11/22 @ 1139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, 801 Putney Road, Brattleboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: Appropriating / Levying Upon Earnings of Prostitute
ACCUSED: Pok Sun Kim
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsburg, Virginia
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the State of Vermont Office of Professional Regulations, and the Brattleboro Police department conducted an investigation into illegal activity at the Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, in Brattleboro, Vermont. As a result of the investigation, Pok Sum Kim was arrested for appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit, and released. The investigation is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @ 1000
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit
