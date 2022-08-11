Westminster Barracks / Appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1000519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Michael Studin

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: On 08/11/22 @ 1139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, 801 Putney Road, Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Appropriating / Levying Upon Earnings of Prostitute

ACCUSED: Pok Sun Kim

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsburg, Virginia

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the State of Vermont Office of Professional Regulations, and the Brattleboro Police department conducted an investigation into illegal activity at the Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, in Brattleboro, Vermont. As a result of the investigation, Pok Sum Kim was arrested for appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit, and released. The investigation is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/22 @ 1000

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

