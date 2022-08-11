Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Michael Studin                             

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: On 08/11/22 @ 1139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, 801 Putney Road, Brattleboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: Appropriating / Levying Upon Earnings of Prostitute 

 

ACCUSED: Pok Sun Kim                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamsburg, Virginia

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the State of Vermont Office of Professional Regulations, and the Brattleboro Police department conducted an investigation into illegal activity at the Rainbow Therapeutic Spa, in Brattleboro, Vermont.  As a result of the investigation, Pok Sum Kim was arrested for appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitute.  She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit, and released.  The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/27/22 @ 1000           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Windham Unit

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin

Criminal Division Support Commander

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600 (w)

802-722-4691 (f)

Michael.studin@vermont.gov

 

