TICKETS FOR HAIRSPRAY ON SALE FOR RENO, NEVADA ENGAGEMENT AT THE PIONEER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will play September 27 - October 2, 2022 in Reno, NV at The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

HAIRSPRAY is fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!”
— The New York Times
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will go on sale August 12, 2022. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play September 27 - October 2, 2022 in Reno, NV at The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Purchase tickets at www.pioneercenter.com, by calling 775-434-1050 or visit the Pioneer Center Box Office in person at (100 S. Virginia St.). Single ticket prices start at $53 Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com. Casting will be announced later.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable “Nina West” as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!” shared Director Jack O’Brien.

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Michele Lynch, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley and Richard Mawbey, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Lon Hoyt and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

About the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places. To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com/. For administrative services, call 775-686-6610

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

