Commissioning of the service complex "Istaravshan Plaza"

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Ismoili Somoni Avenue of the city of Istaravshan, solemnly commissioned the "Istaravshan Plaza" service complex.

The facility, built by local entrepreneur Askar Eshonov at a cost of 8 million somoni as part of national holidays, consists of a basement and 13 floors.

On the ground floor of the building, whose area is 0.9 hectares, there is a shop and a service center, on the second and third floors there is a hotel with 16 rooms, and from the 4th to the 13th floor there are 36 one-, two- and three-room apartments.

The Istaravshan Plaza service complex was built with a beautiful design and in a unique architectural style, after putting it into operation, 20 local residents were provided with permanent jobs.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, during the commissioning of the Istaravshan Plaza service complex, called the entrepreneur’s noble undertaking and effort worthy of an example in the name of implementing the creative policy of the leadership of the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and highly appreciated the quality of the work performed and the contribution to the improvement of this corner of independent Tajikistan .

