Putting into operation the "Sughdiyon" innovation and production center in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the "Sugdiyon" Innovation and Production Center on Ismoili Somoni Avenue in Istaravshan and got familiar with the created conditions.

The innovation and production center "Sughdiyon" was built by a local entrepreneur Zafar Umarov in the amount of 2 million somoni on an area of 387 square meters.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the construction of the facility, consisting of 3 floors, began in 2015. On the ground floor there is a point of sale of modern computers, surveillance cameras and a center for teaching computer programs. Here, 6 people are provided with jobs and an average salary of 1,500 to 1,800 somoni.

On the second floor, a domestic entrepreneur Khairullo Islomov created a sewing workshop for the production of men's and children's shirts.

The workshop has 20 sewing machines worth 160,000 somoni.

26 local women are provided with jobs and wages on average from 1200 to 1800 somoni.