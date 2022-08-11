Yelestitches Takes Over Baltimore Harbor Photoshoot Event will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:30pm-8:30pm at Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD. Yele of Yelestitches is an award-winning, Nigerian-born designer based in Baltimore, MD.

"African Fashion is Luxury Fashion"

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yelestitches Takes Over Baltimore Harbor Photoshoot Event

Yelestitches is the beautiful creation of Abisola Omoyele (Yele) Adelusi. But who is Yele? Well, she is a Nigerian-born, award-winning designer living in Baltimore, MD with a passion for all things fashion, well-known for African Fashion is Luxury Fashion!

Check out her recent features in Essence Magazine and Fashion Gxd Magazine. She has also been interviewed by Local Color Podcast where she talks about her life and journey in the fashion world. Yele made an appearance at Black Girl Everything’s Shops On Top on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Detroit as an exclusive vendor where she presented her top designs. Africa Everything hosted a fundraiser in New York City on July 31st where they presented one of Yele’s designs to auction off and raise money for the youth in Africa.

The Yelé Baltimore Harbor Photoshoot Takeover is a unique and exclusive photoshoot event being held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:30 PM - 8:30 PM at Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD. Some of your favorite Black-owned restaurants in the Inner Harbor area, such as Kona Grill and RYMKS Bar & Grille, BLK Swan & Blackwall Hitch will also be featured!

Fashion bloggers, fashion influencers, and fashion stylists are encouraged to attend for viral content creation. By being a part of this fashionable and fun-filled day, you will get a first glimpse of the latest fashion line with this four-location (North, South, East, and West) photoshoot – with all shoots happening simultaneously! This is an affair you definitely won't want to miss!