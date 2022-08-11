Suspects Sought in a Simple Assault Offense: 1700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Simple Assault offense that occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:12 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects made derogatory comments towards the victims based on their sexual orientation. Two suspects then assaulted the victims and fled the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.