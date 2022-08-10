MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 1, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 1, 2022, through Monday, August 8, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger AR-556 .556 caliber rifle, and a Kalashnikov KR103 7.62x39 caliber rifle (pictured below) were recovered in the Unit block of MacDill Boulevard, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jacob Oberg, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-110-575

A Kahr CW .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Terrance Brown Jr, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-110-657

A Winchester Model 12 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-110-677

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old David Brauer-Thompson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-110-690

A Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-110-694

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a FN Herstal 5.76x28mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-110-701

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-110-726

A Kel Tec 9mm caliber handgun and an American Tactical Titan XF .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and 22-year-old Destin Smothers, of Northeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-110-759

A Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Firth Sterling Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Mekhi White, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-110-760

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Antonio Taylor, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-110-773

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Brayvon Jones, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-110-784

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Donte Anderson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-110-819

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A Lorcin 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus .38 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-110-915

A Polymerbo P80 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-111-165

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of L Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Joseph Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-111-188

A Ruger EC95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Christopher Condrey, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-111-294

A Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Samuel James Jr, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-111-343

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of 1st Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Alex Barry, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-111-382

Thursday, August 4, 2022

A Glock 27S .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, and a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-111-710

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-111-715

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Tavon Crews, of Seat Pleasant, MD, and 18-year-old Rico Alston, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-111-719

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-111-769

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Jad Abtuaa, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Failure to Exhibit Permit, and No Permit, and 20-year-old Amir Villalta, of Falls Church, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-111-778

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-111-796

Friday, August 5, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 22-112-166

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ricardo Frazier, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-112-198

A Crvenia Zestava 70 7.65mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jaleel Ware, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-112-203

A Glock 17 Replica BB Gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of a BB Gun, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-112-215

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-112-254

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Livingston Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-112-260

A Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Damonte Thomas, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-112-412

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Alphonso Peterson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 22-112-467

Saturday, August 6, 2022

A Girsan MC28sac 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Trelonte Williams, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-112-790

Sunday, August 7, 2022

A Sig Sauer P320 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 42nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-112-937

A M & P 2.0 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Landover, MD, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address, a 15-year-old juvenile male, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 22-113-060

A CPX-1 SCCY 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Steven Pearson, of Sanford, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-113-175

A Mossberg 715P .22 caliber handgun, Glenfield 60 .22 caliber rifle, a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun, a .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-113-242

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-113-261

A Black Rock Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Johnathan Williams, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-113-265

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Kwabena Hewitt, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-113-301

A Spikes Tactical ST-15 .223 caliber rifle and an M13 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Antonio Fluitt, of Alexandria, VA, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-113-307

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Vyron Cox, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-113-325

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-113-338

Monday, August 8, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Amir Lynch, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-113-724

A Winchester Single Barrel 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Porter Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-113-770

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Juwaun Ward, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-113-872

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ronald Hammond, of Derwood, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-113-878

A SCCY CPX2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hunt Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-113-949

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###