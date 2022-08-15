ELEMENTAL LED EXECUTIVE HONORED AS 2022 WOMAN OF ACHIEVEMENT

Munkhzul Khurtsbileg, 2022 Woman of Achievement

Vice President of Accounting Honored by Nevada Women’s Fund

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, today honored Vice President of Accounting Munkhzul Khurtsbileg for her selection as a 2022 Woman of Achievement by the Nevada Women’s Fund. The honor reflects Ms. Khurtsbileg’s accomplishment as an executive, a woman, and an immigrant in the Northern Nevada community.

“Munkhzul, or ‘M’ as we call her, is an exceptional woman and a rising leader in our company,” said Sarah Sommers, Vice President of Human Resources and Training for Elemental LED.

“The acumen and energy she brings to Elemental LED is an incredible asset to us and we are all inspired by her story”, said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED.

Born in Mongolia, M immigrated to the United States with her mother. Settling in Oakland, California, her mother worked multiple jobs to support her daughter and help her adjust to their new life in California. Naturally self-driven, M earned a degree in Accounting and an M.B.A. from the University of California.

About The Nevada Women’s Fund:

Founded in 1982 by concerned women who wanted the best for the women and families of northern Nevada, The Nevada Women’s Fund was born to correct the then national imbalance of financial distribution of traditional resources. In collaboration with donors and sponsors, they work to raise funds and other resources to meet the growing needs of the community to benefit families long-term.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.