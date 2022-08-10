Submit Release
Spry Come Together Festival Welcomes Classic Car Show

Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF)

Classic Rock, Classic Cars Bringing Bands and Fans Together

Both cars and music awaken warm and exciting feelings from our youth and days gone by”
— Alan Brees
OREM, UTAH, US. , August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) in conjunction with Orem City today announced the merger of its popular Come Together music festival with the Orem Classic Car show sporting more than 30 classic cars. The Spry sponsored festival rocks Orem August 19-20 in Orem City Center Park. The Classic Car show happens Saturday noon to 4pm in the park. In its third year, ULCF events have attracted bands from the western U.S. to entertain more than 8,000 fans in free, family-friendly venues. VIDEO

“Partnering with the city’s classic car show is sure to be a hit,” states John Pilmer, ULCF communication chair. “What could be better, classic rock and classic cars. Both rock!”

Romeoville.org puts it this way: “Classic cars compete on a completely different level. It’s not about efficiency and speed, but about the experience, style, exclusivity, and craftsmanship, all of which are universal and timeless. Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history.”

“You might say the same thing about classic rock,” states Alan Brees, ULCF 2022 honorary chair. “Both cars and music awaken warm and exciting feelings from our youth and days gone by.”

Two winners from car show entrants will be awarded Saturday afternoon at the festival: The People’s Choice and the Mayor’s Choice, presented by Orem Mayor Young.

This year’s festival charity partner is the American Red Cross. Those interested may donate at the festival or online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/utahlive-pub.html/ . A check will be presented during the festival.

Fans can find band lineup and schedule at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .

About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!

