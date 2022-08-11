Channel Program and ConnectWise Announce The Battle Royale – Channel Edition

The audience will choose which emerging vendors will be among the 3 finalists that present at IT Nation Connect.

The 2-day event will combine the best elements of Channel Program’s Channel Pitch and ConnectWise’s PitchIT

As Sean Lardo and I developed this idea, we became excited about building an event that provides value to IT vendors and professionals, in a way that is fun, interactive and helps the industry grow.” — Matt Solomon - Co-Founder, Channel Program

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program’s Channel Pitch & Connectwise’s PitchIT have teamed up on an event: The Battle Royale – Channel Edition which will take place virtually over 2 days (August 30th and Sept. 1st) at 1 P.M. EST. Each part is approximately 90 minutes running time.

It will combine elements of both programs into an event that gives 18 emerging vendors a unique opportunity to present their offerings in front of an audience of future anonymous buyers (MSPs/ISPs/MSSPs). Nine vendors will take part on Aug 30th and the remaining nine vendors will take part on September 1st.

The format is simple and to the point, with each vendor presenting their value proposition to the entire audience in five minutes. The anonymous audience members will get the chance to give these emerging vendors priceless, direct feedback and shape future roadmaps of how these companies go to market in the channel.

A few things that will make The Battle Royale – Channel Edition different from the traditional monthly Channel Pitch events include:

1. All participants are considered emerging vendors.

2. Extra succinct 5-minute pitches (versus the traditional 7 minutes)

3. New audience poll questions, developed specifically for this event

4. Two-day format (Aug. 30th & Sept. 1st), with 90-minute run time per event

5. Opportunity to vote for which companies become the three finalists to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect on November 9-11, 2022, for a Grand Prize of $70,000!

Matt Solomon, Co-Founder/CBDO of Channel Program explained, “As Sean Lardo and I discussed and developed this idea over the last couple of months; we became increasingly excited about the opportunity to build a unique event that provides massive value to the participating vendors and IT professionals audience, in a way that is fun, interactive and helps the industry to collectively grow together.”

Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist adds, “It was an obvious choice to partner with Channel Program. Their strong commitment to promoting emerging technology companies aligns perfectly with our PitchIT program. Matt has his finger on the pulse of these vendors, speaks their language, and will do a great job getting the most out of our contestants. We appreciate Channel Program sharing their venue and are excited to see the pitches.”

Channel Pitch:

Launched in December of 2021, Channel Pitch is a live-stream showcase of vendors in the channel community, designed to even the playing field by allowing each vendor the same amount of time to present on a virtual main stage. The 7-minute format ensures the vendors cut out the fluff, and focus all on the value they are bringing to the channel community.

PitchIT:

On April 7th of 2022, ConnectWise announced the PitchIT Accelerator Program. Created by ConnectWise in 2018, PitchIT is a competition specifically for innovators to showcase a potential offering that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. The company is offering small companies and individuals the chance to take part in a 16-week program where participants receive a thorough business assessment, gain coaching from industry experts, earn placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, engage in co-marketing and more. Learn more and register for IT Nation Connect here.

Are you an IT professional who wants to attend the Battle Royale – Channel Edition? Register here.

About Channel Program

With a rapidly growing community of 4,600+ IT professionals and events that regularly attract hundreds of attendees, Channel Program has quickly become the IT industry’s premier network and marketplace. Laser-focused on eliminating favoritism, politics, and waste (of time and money), Channel Program gives more Vendors access to and more IT Service Providers a bigger voice in what is next in the IT Channel.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.