RE: I 89 NB MM 98
All lanes are now open. Please drive safe.
V/R
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-89 NB in the area of mile marker 98 in Colchester is experiencing delays in the area of due to a Tractor Trailer in the median.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
