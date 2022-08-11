AcademicInfluence.com Features the Best U.S. Cybersecurity Online Degree Programs and Cybersecurity Resource Guides

Cybersecurity—what are the top online degree programs? Get college rankings, guides to jobs and studying in cybersecurity, and more at AcademicInfluence.com… (Image credit: gorodenkoff, Getty Images, Canva Pro License)

Top-ranked associate, bachelor’s, and master’s online degrees in cybersecurity, along with guides to cybersecurity degrees and postgraduate job opportunities

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity is one of the hottest fields of study in colleges and universities. The discipline's popularity is being fueled in part by high demand in the job market. The projected job growth for cybersecurity analysts is 33% through 2030, and the median annual income for 2021 runs to nearly $103,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To help students find the top online associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs in cybersecurity, AcademicInfluence.com releases its rankings of the best cybersecurity schools both nationally and in each state:

Best Online Degree Programs in Cybersecurity

Students exploring opportunities for study or careers in cybersecurity, information assurance, and other related fields will also find numerous supporting articles, resources, and guides in the Inflection magazine section of AcademicInfluence.com :

Cybersecurity Jobs and Studies Guidance

“With so much of our lives and livelihoods linked to information online, protecting that data from hackers, thieves, and even hostile governments has never been more essential,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Educating the next generation of cybersecurity specialists to address the threats and quash them before identities can be stolen or credit cards hacked is a high priority. This is why cybersecurity is so hot right now and why we’ve featured it here.”

The top five schools at each degree level, featured below, offer a preview of the rankings for top online degree programs in cybersecurity:

Best online associate degrees in cybersecurity:

1. University of Alaska Fairbanks (Fairbanks, Alaska)

2. Roger Williams University (Bristol, Rhode Island)

3. St. Petersburg College (Clearwater, Florida)

4. Central Texas College (Killeen, Texas)

5. Kirtland Community College (Grayling, Michigan)

Best online bachelor’s degrees in cybersecurity:

1. University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

2. Syracuse University(Syracuse, New York)

3. University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina)

4. University of Alaska Fairbanks (Fairbanks, Alaska)

5. Roger Williams University (Bristol, Rhode Island)

Best online master’s degrees in cybersecurity:

1. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

2. University of New Haven (West Haven, Connecticut)

3. University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

4. Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona)

5. Baylor University (Waco, Texas)

Each degree level spotlights the top 25 ranked schools and the related degree programs they offer, concentrations (where applicable), credits required, time to completion for the degree, and the degree format, whether fully online or a hybrid mix of online and on-campus. For the other leading schools in each list beyond the top five, see the respective degree-level rankings.

The link to additional information about cybersecurity jobs and studies includes what students should consider when considering a cybersecurity major as well as what to expect in the job market after graduation. Other guides discuss options for veterans, scholarship opportunities when studying cybersecurity, and certificate programs for those looking to boost their cybersecurity skills

What sets AcademicInfluence.com apart from other college ranking and resource sites is its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine technology—an innovative machine-learning technology developed for DARPA—which measures the influence of students, faculty, and alumni associated with their colleges and universities. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, Semantic Scholar, and Wikidata, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a numeric score of the impact people associated with schools have within their academic disciplines, thereby identifying schools with rich histories of developing influential scholars. Students gain access to the most objective and trustworthy rankings available to help in their search for a top college or university that fits their needs.

“Because so much is at stake in working toward a college degree today, students demand reliable, trustworthy sources of information,” says Macosko. “They’re finding them at AcademicInfluence.com. Our innovative rankings and comprehensive reference guides help students make smart choices about entering this important field of cybersecurity. Visit our site and get better rankings for a better education.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of its ranking technology.