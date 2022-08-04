AcademicInfluence.com Announces New Favorites Feature to Connect Students with Their Favorite Colleges & Universities

Managing a college search just got easier with Favorites from AcademicInfluence.com! (Image credit: Nicolas Menijes, Canva Pro License)

Conducting a college search? The Favorites tool helps students manage their school choices and contact them easily.

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searching for the right college or university can be extremely stressful for many students and their families. This process is only complicated by the fact that there isn’t one single, simple way to connect with all schools under consideration.

Now, there is an easy way for students to research, collect, and contact their chosen colleges and universities.

AcademicInfluence.com, the innovative leader in college and university rankings, introduces Favorites, a solution for both managing lists of selected schools and connecting with their admissions offices.

The new Favorites tool is accessible from any page on the AcademicInfluence.com site. To set up the Favorites for the first time:

1. Go to an AcademicInfluence.com site page such as 50 Best Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities 2022

2. From a ranking list, choose a school profile and select its heart icon.

3. When prompted, visit “Sign In” in the navbar at the top of the page.

4. Select the option to sign in.

5. Choose between using Google or Facebook to authorize the sign in. (If not currently signed into either, a prompt will request it.)

6. Finished! Once signed in, Favorites will now display all selected colleges and will store them for future visits, reference, and connecting.

Students can add any school with a heart icon in its ranking profile or its standalone school profile on the AcademicInfluence.com site. When it’s time to connect, simply click the “Request All” or the” Request Selected” button to be prompted for contact information that will be forwarded to the schools. Click “Get Info from My Favorite Schools” and contact information is on its way to selected schools.

“Easier, faster, and more efficient—the team at AcademicInflence.com believes students have enough to deal with during a college search, so by streamlining the connection between them and schools, we’re making every step of the application and admissions process smoother for everyone,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics.

Add select colleges and universities to Favorites, visit their school profile links for further details directly from Favorites, and remove schools from the Favorites list. Curating favorite schools is simple and easy. The student profile, where student contact information is stored, can be edited at any time.

Favorites is just one of many tools available at AcademicInfluence.com. Other tools and resources available to students to assist them in finding the right college or university program for them include:

• Custom College Rankings—create custom school rankings through selectable filter criteria personalized to a student’s needs

• College Admissions Consultants Directory—visit the College Admissions Consultants Directory page to find state-based listings of admissions consulting agencies and counselors who can help students get into a choice school

• Desirability Index—see the degree to which students choose one school over another

• College Strategist—discover a student’s optimum target, safety, and reach schools

• Interviews with Admissions Experts—hear insights from top education journalists covering admissions and get admissions tips from professional educators

At AcademicInfluence.com, students get access to better rankings for a better education. The proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine technology—an innovative machine-learning technology developed for DARPA—measures the influence of students, faculty, and alumni associated with their colleges and universities. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, Semantic Scholar, and Wikidata, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a numeric score of the impact people associated with schools have within their academic disciplines, thereby identifying schools with rich histories of developing influential scholars.

“Innovating a better, more objective approach to college rankings is only one of the ways we’re helping students,” says Macosko. “Now, the Favorites tool makes selecting top schools for follow-up a simple task. A couple clicks and a student can contact multiple colleges and universities. It's the smarter way to do a college search.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of its ranking technology.