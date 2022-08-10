SLASH FITNESS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS WITH SPECIAL EVENT ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022

What has stayed constant is to deliver a product that drives safe and effective results, all while having a great time doing it”
— Joe Ardagna Co-Founder, Slash Fitness
DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slash Fitness, a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, is celebrating 10 years in business with a special event on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:00am-12:00pm. Group workouts featuring HIIT classes will be open for everyone, regardless of membership, and the party atmosphere will feature a massive super slide located behind the building with local businesses including FroPro providing food and beverages.

For more than a decade, Slash has been a leader in the local and regional fitness scene. The gym began with a single workout bay and has now become the most versatile fitness studio in the area. Slash offers group training, PT and small group training plus the newest edition, The Turf, a 1200 sq ft outdoor workout facility. After 10 years, Slash is adapting again to the ever-changing fitness climate by instituting a new and simplified pricing model. Fitness enthusiasts today crave flexibility and versatility, and Slash has decided to support this by reducing prices to $149 for unlimited membership.

“From day one, it’s never been about us,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “It’s been about our friends, family, our community and how we can continue to grow while staying true to the ones we care about the most. It’s simple: we adapted to the times and changed with the industry on countless occasions throughout our ten years of business. What has stayed constant is to deliver a product that drives safe and effective results, all while having a great time doing it.”

Slash Fitness and its experienced staff are dedicated to welcoming individuals of all ages and fitness levels by offering a variety of group exercise classes, specialty classes and personalized training. Slash was recently voted Best Gym in Palm Beach by STAYFIT305, a title they have now held for two straight years!

During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Weight training, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), and stretch/barre/yoga, are all on the menu at Slash Fitness, with the focus on burning fat, defining muscle, and improving the quality of your healthy and active lifestyle.

About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor/outdoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors seven years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.

