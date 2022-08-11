CallCabinet Awarded 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year
CallCabinet is the original and continues to be the most comprehensive, cloud-based compliance call recording solution for heavily regulated industries.
The real advantage is that CallCabinet continues to deliver the most robustly-developed cloud recording solution for any business looking to set their workforce free from premise-bound conversations.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet is delighted to receive the 2022 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award by TMC. To win this award for the seventh time running speaks to CallCabinet’s continued commitment to innovation. It reminds us of a quote by one of the great motivational speakers, Jim Rohn, “For every disciplined effort, there is a multiple reward.”
— Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet CEO
To continue leading the compliance recording industry requires discipline, and CallCabinet has it in spades. Even the slogan ‘Compliant to the core’ speaks volumes to CallCabinet’s commitment to providing cloud-based compliance recording. Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet, stated, “The real advantage is that CallCabinet continues to deliver the most robustly-developed cloud recording solution for any business looking to set their workforce free from premise-bound conversations.”
Today’s workforce wants the freedom to work at the office, at home and on-the-go, and CallCabinet enables all of them to do work compliantly. It’s a solution that allows PBX, VoIP and unified communications (UC) platforms to accommodate these workforce demands.
CallCabinet is certified by all the major UC, VoIP and PBX systems for seamless integration including Microsoft Teams (with MS Teams app add-in), Cisco, Webex, Zoom, BroadSoft, Metaswitch, and many more.
But that’s only the start. CallCabinet’s rich feature set includes unlimited voice analytics driven by next-gen AI, global support and data sovereignty, military-grade data security and so much more.
To win an award speaks to achievement; to win many speaks to excellence. Visit www.callcabinet.com to find out more.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service (SaaS). Our solution makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. Easily migrate from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and achieve full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet's cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution and is telephone system/platform agnostic.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
