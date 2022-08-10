Submit Release
Quarterly veterans meeting scheduled for August

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting is at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, located at 6419 US-26 in Dubois, WY.

Veterans from around the state, especially Northwest Wyoming, are invited to attend. Items on the agenda include 2022 Legislative updates, 2022 possible property tax reductions, handicap parking for disabled veterans, veteran verification processing for driver licenses, and veteran food insecurities. 

The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.

For more information on the Veterans Commission visit their webpage at: https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/resources/veteran/veterans-commission/

