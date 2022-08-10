Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,619 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan" (Update Time: 2022-08-10 03:45)

MACAU, August 9 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 03:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 At 7 a.m. Will be issued
Typhoon Signal No.9 Low
"yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical storm “Mulan”is expected to move towards the area of Leizhou Peninsula. As “Mulan” is gradually intensifying and will move closest to Macao in the morning (10th). the wind force in Macao may reach the lower bound of the wind force of typhoon signal No.8 . Signal No. 8 SE will be issued at 7 am on the 10th.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds reach strong wind level at Beaufort scale 6-7, occasionally reaching scale 8 with gusts, and there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

As it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding is expected to occur on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The highest flooding level of 0.5 to 1 meters is expected on Wednesday morning. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The public is advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan" (Update Time: 2022-08-10 03:45)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.