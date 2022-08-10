MACAU, August 9 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Mulan"

Update Time: 2022-08-10 03:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 At 7 a.m. Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical storm “Mulan”is expected to move towards the area of Leizhou Peninsula. As “Mulan” is gradually intensifying and will move closest to Macao in the morning (10th). the wind force in Macao may reach the lower bound of the wind force of typhoon signal No.8 . Signal No. 8 SE will be issued at 7 am on the 10th.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds reach strong wind level at Beaufort scale 6-7, occasionally reaching scale 8 with gusts, and there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

As it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding is expected to occur on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The highest flooding level of 0.5 to 1 meters is expected on Wednesday morning. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The public is advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.