Demographic statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-June 2022 decreased by 4,400 quarter-to-quarter to 677,300, mainly attributable to a drop in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (358,800) accounting for 53.0% of the total.

A total of 987 live births were delivered in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 191 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 516 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 109.6, corresponding to 109.6 male babies per 100 female babies. In the first half of 2022, a total of 2,165 live births were recorded, down by 307 year-on-year.

Mortality increased by 12 quarter-to-quarter to 625 in the second quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (228), Diseases of the Circulatory System (166) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (82). In the first half of 2022, mortality totalled 1,238, an increase of 83 year-on-year.

In the second quarter of 2022, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (493) and individuals newly granted right of abode (126) decreased by 127 and 89 respectively quarter-to-quarter. Besides, number of non-resident workers at end-period (162,391) dropped by 5,347.

A total of 649 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the second quarter, down by 168 quarter-to-quarter. In the first half of 2022, there were 1,466 cases of marriage registration, a decrease of 316 year-on-year.