Two NATs in three days for key areas in the vicinity from the cargo terminal at Inner Harbour to Praça de Ponte e Horta, starting today (10 August)

MACAU, August 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that one additional imported case of COVID-19, confirmed by nucleic acid test, was reported today (10 August). As there is a certain risk of community transmission from crew members of Hong Kong-Macao vessels, and the possibility of potential infection among individuals in the vicinity of the Inner Harbour cargo terminal cannot be ruled out, in order to further assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the local community, a Key Area NAT drive will be launched for individuals who live or work in the vicinity of the residing place and other key areas frequently visited by the positive case.

Individuals in the following key areas are required to undergo two nucleic acid tests within three days, each at least 24 hours apart. The first test should be conducted from 16:00 today (10 August) by end of tomorrow (11 August), and the second test on 12 August. Those who have participated in other NAT drives on the same day need not repeat the test.

The targets of this NAT drive for key area include:

In the vicinity from the Inner Harbour cargo terminal to Praça de Ponte e Horta

Praça de Ponte e Horta, Rua do Almirante Sérgio, Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques, Travessa do Sal, Rua de João Lecaros, Rua dos Armazéns, Rua do Barão, Calçada da Feitoria, Rua da Prainha, Calçada de Francisco António, Rua do Seminário, and Rua de Ponte e Horta;

People who have stayed at the above place(s) for more than half an hour on or after 7 August.

Taking into account the high risk of infection in the area, infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

According to the Centre, a text message will be sent to people living in the key area reminding them to book for the nucleic acid test. If they have not completed two NATs in three days as required, their health code will be changed to a yellow code on 13 August.

Mobile NAT buses will be deployed to the above area to facilitate testing; members of the public can also choose to go to a nearby NAT station for sampling. Appointment can be made via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.