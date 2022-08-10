5G Appears Robust Despite Unsettled Economic Conditions
Remote Radio Head market will move into strong growth years starting in 2023CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Mobile Experts this week: a complete technical and market review of RF components in Remote Radio Heads (RRH), including ASIC, FPGA, RFSoC, and more. The detailed forecast, Semiconductors for Remote Radio Heads 2022, is available now.
After several years of rapid growth and changing emphasis on various antenna configurations, the 5G market is moving into a new phase. 5G is becoming more stable despite geo-political tensions, Covid, and inflation, as wireless communication needs only become more substantial.
"There's no doubt that improved performance from 5G networks will drive additional interest and consequently more data," commented Mobile Experts Senior Analyst Dan McNamara. "Unlike prior generations which focused on speeding up the data link, 5G is a foundation for new ways to communicate and use data. In fact, we believe 2023 and 2024 will be a very strong period for revenue performance in Radio unit content valuation."
According to the report, the strength in 2023 and 2024 Radio unit content are due to a combination of factors:
-China is still very active but is beginning to slow down;
-the US market is currently the most active for C-Band deployments;
-India (a single remaining large, single market) will begin deployments;
-and, inflation and supply chain issues will prop up chip prices.
As these socio-political factors evolve over the next few years, the market may experience a slow decline after 2024. It's time to strike while the iron is hot.
"The need for higher performance solutions has been a challenge for O-RAN solutions. ASIC is both time consuming and expensive, and since the 5G standard introduced many new functions--notably massive MIMO (mMIMO)--it was challenging in the early days to understand the requirements to allow new entrants to jump in the market. A full, workable solution that includes mMIMO is more about timing and semiconductor design maturity. Now that the system requirements are more settled, hardened ICs will become available to second tier RRH suppliers and we are at a stage where we can expect greater contribution from O-RAN over the next 2-3 years," said analyst Dan McNamara.
Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:
Full access to the 67-page Semiconductors for Remote Radio Heads 2022 report;
46 comprehensive charts and figures;
The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;
Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;
Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;
Access to the analysts behind the reports.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on RRH, Industrial Private Cellular, Edge, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.
