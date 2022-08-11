Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,834 in the last 365 days.

TLC Associates’ Founder & CEO Awarded the Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year

This recognition means so much to me coming from a renowned school that embodies the passion needed for successful entrepreneurship and serves as the hub for business education in the state of Iowa.””
— Thomas L. Cardella

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Associates’ Founder & CEO Awarded the Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year

August 10, 2022—Cedar Rapids, IA- TLC Associates, an Iowa-based provider of high-quality customer contact solutions, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Thomas L. Cardella, has been awarded the Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year by the University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. This award is part of the Iowa Innovation and Entrepreneurship Honors, recognizing outstanding entrepreneurial accomplishments of alumni, students, faculty, staff, and Venture School participants.

Recipients of these awards exhibit passion, devotion and innovation in planning and deploying their businesses, and have made significant progress over the years as determined by metrics such as jobs created, and revenue generated. The Alumni Entrepreneur of the year distinction is reserved for exceptional alumni and their significant accomplishments in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mr. Cardella has been a pioneer and successful entrepreneur in the Contact Center industry for 30 years. His first company, Access Direct, founded in 1995, grew to 2200 employees in five years, and was sold to Interactive Corp (IAC) in 2000. Access Direct was #8 on the Inc 500 list in 2000, and Tom Cardella was an E&Y Regional Winner in 1998. Tom was an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award finalist in 2011, 2019, and 2020. In 2021, Tom earned the People Focused CEO of the Year Bronze Stevie Award from the International Business Awards and the Contact Center Leader of the Year Gold Award from the Stevie’s as well.

“This recognition means so much to me coming from a renowned school that embodies the passion needed for successful entrepreneurship and serves as the hub for business education in the state of Iowa,” said Mr. Cardella. “The foundation for my success came from my education at the University of Iowa. I am truly humbled by this honor and share the award with the countless colleagues that have shared my vision over the years. Together, we have built impactful businesses resulting in tremendous job creation and meaningful community impact within Iowa, the US, and the world.”

The official awards ceremony will take place on September 9, 2022, at the Old Capitol Museum in Iowa City.

TLC Associates, operates contact centers throughout the Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Georgia in addition to the Dominican Republic, India, and the Philippines. Under his leadership, the Company is a certified Veteran-owned organization based on Mr. Cardella’s service in the military.

###

About TLC Associates
TLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a Veteran Owned Business (VOB) certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), the company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. A 100% employee-owned company, TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit www.tlcassociates.com.

Alicia Laszewski
Brand Ethos
+1 954-683-7189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

TLC Associates’ Founder & CEO Awarded the Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.