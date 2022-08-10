Submit Release
Two (Big Wins) for Tuesday

Mississippi Match 5 $60,000 jackpot hit; $10,000 Mega Millions winner

JACKSON, MISS. – Tuesday was a rewarding night for Mississippi Lottery players, with one Mississippi Lottery player winning the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000 and a second player winning $10,000 from the Mega Millions® drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn were 3-10-21-29-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, Aug.11, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road in Holly Springs. The winning numbers drawn were 1-8-10-25-32 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, the player could have tripled the $10,000 prize for a total of $30,000. The jackpot for the Friday, Aug. 12, Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $65 million, with a cash value of $37.9 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Powerball® is an estimated $35 million, with a cash value of $20.6 million.

Summer of Fun

Two more drawings remain! The next drawing occurs Monday, Aug. 22, with a top prize of a Recteq 700 pellet grill. The last drawing of the summer occurs Sept. 1, with a top prize of a 2022 Tracker bass boat. No purchase necessary and must be 21 or older to enter. Make sure you are a Lottery Insider. The special link to enter the drawing with more details and prize options is e-mailed one week before the drawings. Sign up here.

Two (Big Wins) for Tuesday

