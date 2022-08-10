Busch Shooting Range to hold effective wingshooting class Aug. 16

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) requires hunters to use non-toxic ammunition while hunting for doves and other game species on many conservation areas. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires the use of non-toxic ammo on waterfowl hunting areas as well. Some feel that non-toxic shot isn’t as effective as traditional lead, but that’s actually not the case.

To help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills using non-toxic ammunition, MDC is offering an Effective Wingshooting class Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m. It will be held at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The class is designed to prepare hunters for the upland bird and waterfowl hunting seasons ahead. It will help them become more efficient and ethical harvesters of waterfowl and other species while using nontoxic steel shot ammunition.

This program includes an introduction to wingshooting fundamentals, non-toxic ammo selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning. Instructors will show participants how to choose the correct choke, load, and shot size for different game, how to estimate shooting distances, and how to effectively lead their target.

The class portion will be followed by a live fire demonstration at the Busch shotgun fields to practice the new skills. Participants should bring and use their own shotgun and choke approved for use with nontoxic ammunition. MDC will provide ammunition and safety equipment at no charge.

Proper wingshooting technique and understanding ammunition characteristics are both crucial to successful migratory and upland game bird hunting. They’re also critical to reduce the unwanted wounding of birds.

The Effective Wingshooting class is free; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TB. The class is open to ages 9 and up, however participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

For more information on the nontoxic ammunition regulation visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TR