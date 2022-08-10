Lane Closures on SR 338 in Lyon County Near NV-CA State Line Aug. 15-19 as Road is Resurfaced

Post Date:08/10/2022 7:50 AM

One-way traffic and travel delays will be in place Aug. 15-19 on State Route 338 in Lyon County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

From 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15-19, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on State Route 338 from the Nevada-California state line to ten miles north (mileposts 0 to 10).

Drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes. Pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zones. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

The road work schedule is subject to change.

Known as a scrub seal, the roadway is being resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt and gravel as an economical method to reduce roadway cracking and rutting.