The Benchmark In Sports Writing

10 Time New York Times Bestselling Author Peter Golenbock on His 50-year Career
Lou Gehrig once said he was the luckiest man on the face of the earth. But I'm not sure that's true. I am."”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Golenbock has been providing sports fans with some of the last five decades' most popular and informative sports books.
— Peter Golenbock
Whether he's covering the legacy of the Dallas Cowboys in COWBOYS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY HEROES, chronicling the World of stock car racing & The Daytona 500 with AMERICAN ZOOM, collaborating with hockey legend Phil Esposito on THUNDER AND LIGHTNING, or cementing his place as the foremost baseball writer in the World with books like DYNASTY, BUMS, THE BRONX ZOO and BALLS, Peter Golenbock is one of the premier sports authorities on the planet.
He not only continues to enthrall and entertain readers with recent books like VALENTINE'S WAY and WHISPERS OF THE GODS but as a go-to baseball pundit and commentator, guesting on popular shows on networks like ESPN, SPORTS GRID, and beyond.
And he shows no sign of slowing down. Whether he's collaborating with sports icons on their memoirs, maintaining his reputation as baseball's go-to historian or playing regularly in competitive softball, Peter Golenbock continues to be a vital and important champion for the World of sports.
"When I was at Dartmouth college, I discovered I had a gift. I had the ability to interview athletes and then tell their stories using the written word. For example, Red Rolfe, our athletic director, had been the third baseman for the Yankees in the 1920s and 1940s, and he loved it when I would come into his office and talk with him about his days with the Yankees. He'd tell me about Joe DiMaggio and Joe McCarthy, and I'd be in heaven.
In 1972 I signed a contract with Prentice-Hall to write a book about the Yankees. I spent three years traveling the country interviewing those who played between 1949 and 1964. I interviewed Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Whitey Ford, and many more.
It has been 50 years since I signed that contract, and I am still writing books. Lou Gehrig once said he was the luckiest man on the face of the earth. But I'm not sure that's true. I am." - Peter Golenbock
