Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,555 in the last 365 days.

Gilligan Speaks!

Bob Denver Audio Book

Dreama Denver

Bob & Dreama Denver

TV icon Bob Denver’s book Gilligan, Maynard, and Me, reissued for the first time In 3 decades as a digital audio book.

It has been a joy for all of us to make this audio book a reality.”
— Dreama Denver
PRINCETON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unavailable for years, Gilligan, Maynard, and Me, TV icon Bob Denver’s story, in Bob’s own words and his voice, so familiar to millions of baby boomers, is now available for the first time in decades! This new audio book release also contains a special introduction from Bob’s wife and award-winning author, Dreama Denver. This audio book is a must-have for fans of classic television!”

Of the reissue, Dreama Denver says “ When Bob's book, "Gilligan, Maynard, and Me," first came out, I loved it and encouraged everyone to read it. He was a great storyteller, and reading his words was almost as good as hearing him say them.

At the time, Bob recorded his book on cassette (remember those?), but audio books weren't as popular in the 90s as they are now in the 21st century. So with the help of my management and my publisher, we had the cassette recording digitized, a new cover art design, and voila! So now Bob Denver/Gilligan fans can listen to Bob himself as he takes you behind the scenes of his most iconic TV roles.

It has been a joy for all of us to make this audio book a reality. And as his wife of 30 years, I'm thrilled to offer you the experience of winding down or settling in on that road trip as Bob's voice reminisces about the actors he worked with and the experiences he had during a career that spanned 55 years.”

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gilligan Speaks!

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.