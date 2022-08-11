Heart & Soul The Art of Cleo Mitchel

Keep Swimming Upstream by Cleo Mitchel Art by Cleo Mitchel

Cleo Mitchel, a self-taught award-winning abstract artist, is creating a name for herself in today's art world.

My profound desire is to motivate and inspire my audience to practice freedom, follow their dreams and follow a path that makes them happy.” — Cleo Mitchel

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleo Mitchel has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Artist has earned world recognition for his striking artworks.

Cleo Mitchel is a self-taught award-winning abstract artist whose work is making a mark in today's art world, a talented artist who has a unique germ of pouring out her heart and soul into any works of art she creates. In her paintings, Mitchel uses shapes, colors, forms, and gestural makes to produce its effect rather than attempting to accurately describe a visual reality.

Mitchel's works are creative and phenomenal, exploring concepts of humanity and nature in innovative and compelling artistic ways. In her works, mother nature takes center stage. Mitchel cleverly captures clouds, rainbows, plants, and other natural elements in a distinctive method of playing and mixing colors. As per the artist, "Art is something that makes you breathe with a different kind of happiness," Mitchel uses colors to capture joyful and peaceful moments and express a rich ambiance and happiness.

During her creative process, there's no planning or calculation; Mitchel's approach is to let creativity instinctively lead the way. As a result, spontaneous imagery evolves as the artist naturally creates her works.

As per the artist, her profound desire is to motivate and inspire her audience to practice freedom, follow their dreams, and follow a path that makes them happy. Cleo Mitchel is one of the upcoming artists to watch in the art industry. She is a force to reckon.

Most recently, Mitchel's trailblazing efforts in the global art scene were acknowledged when she was among the 60 artists to receive the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards year 2022, published by ArtTour International Magazine, an Amazon Best-Seller book.

This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.

To learn more about this artist, follow her https://www.facebook.com/cleo.mitchel.56

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine