Stars from HGTV's hit show Bargain Block, Keith & Evan partner with NY NOW on their summer show
Celebrating their summer break, HGTV's stars from Bargain Block Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas head off to NYC for a special featured guest appearance at NY NOW.HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating their summer break, the stars from HGTV's hit show Bargain Block, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas head off to NYC for a special featured guest appearance at NY NOW, Aug 14-17, 2022 at the Javits Center.
“NY NOW is thrilled to have HGTV stars Keith and Evan join us for special guest appearances at the 2022 Summer Market,” said Meg Estevez, VP of Marketing at NY NOW. “Keith and Evan will surely bring a dose of fun along with their deep knowledge of the home goods space to this market. We hope that through the meet and greets, our guests leave the Summer 2022 Market with the inspiration and resources they need to continue thriving in today’s competitive marketplace.”
With their second season successfully wrapped, Keith and Evan’s special guest appearance includes a series of impromptu meet and greets on the show floor, where buyers and exhibitors will get the chance to meet the designer / contractor duo behind HGTV’s hit show who have sparked 20 million viewers to tune in worldwide.
Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum commented; “We are so excited to partner with NY NOW and to work with the Emerald Expo team. From the first conversation, their incredible marketing and events team has seen to every detail and have made Evan and I feel like family.”
Known for their playful television personalities on Bargain Block, Keith the creative artist and Evan the builder/contractor, work as a fun loving creative team who designs, renovates and lists homes with first time home buyers in mind. In their show they showcase how they consistently deliver big impact and custom floor plans with affordable, luxurious design style.
NY NOW’s schedule for the stars’ guest appearances will also include an Intimate fireside chat on Monday 08/15 at 12pm in the NY Now Talks Lounge, covering “Creative Design Flair for Small Spaces.” Talk will partner Keith and Evan with esteemed moderator Jaye Anna Mize, VP of Creative | Home + Lifestyle, at Fashion Snoops - a consumer insight & trend forecasting company dedicated to empowering users with on-trend forecasts and strategic guidance.
Jaye Anna Mize, VP of Creative | Home + Lifestyle commented; “Working with Keith & Evan on developing their talk topic was a great opportunity to learn more about their design and retail businesses. At Fashion Snoops, we provide companies and individuals with guidance and inspiration so they can craft themselves on how to launch their future as a brand.”
Builder and Contractor, Evan Thomas commented, “We can’t wait to connect with our fans from the East Coast Design Community and to work with Jaye and the Fashion Snoops team. Plus this is the perfect opportunity for our growing company Nine Design + Homes, who recently opened a retail location in Detroit. We can’t wait to find new sources for home decor and furnishings for our new shop and to feature in our online store.”
Date: 08/15 @ 12pm (1 hr session)
Topic: “Creative Design Flair for Small Spaces with HGTV Stars Keith & Evan.”
Moderated by Jaye Anna Mize, VP of Creative | Home + Lifestyle, Fashion Snoops
Premise: Get to know Keith & Evan the designer/contractor duo behind HGTV’s hit show Bargain Block. Whose creative design flair delivers big impact on a small budget.
Keith Bynum @keithbynum | Evan Thomas @emuralit | Bargain Block @bargainblock
Co-founding partners of Nine Design + Homes, designer and creative artist Keith and his partner, builder and contractor Evan, star in their own show “Bargain Block” on HGTV. Working to restore and revitalize Detroit's iconic American neighborhood one house at a time, Keith and Evan strip them down to the studs and design and list custom homes with first time home buyers in mind. Together, this rockstar designer duo buys as many rundown and abandoned houses as they can on a single block and renovates them into appealing and affordable properties for buyers within their community.
About Fashion Snoops
Fashion Snoops is an innovative trend forecasting and consulting agency based in NY, who is dedicated to empowering users with on-trend forecasts & strategic guidance and who inspires clients to create with confidence. The company’s team of 50 experts and 100 international analysts helps brands and companies identify and act on the trends and cultural movements that impact their business. Combining fashion forecasting, trend research, market reports and analysis of cultural shifts, and original programming, their company is providing a clear pathway from culture to product. Empowering and leading the industry with design insights and innovation, with products that will lead market trends and define consumer needs. fashionsnoops.com
About NY NOW:
NY NOW is today’s wholesale market for tomorrow’s retail world. Rich with diverse products for discerning retailers, museum stores and specialty buyers. Where artisans meet designers, celebrate creativity and tell their stories. Where eclectic products shine, from home style to fashion statements, from amazing accessories to the perfect gift. Twice a year in New York City, America’s design capital. NY NOW is the best platform to build brand exposure. To generate leads and write orders. To register visit www.nynow.com and follow their brand on instagram @NY_now
SERENA MARTIN
24/7 Creative Agency
+1 415-632-8280
email us here