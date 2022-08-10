FinGrad celebrates the 76th Independence Day by providing a free trial for 7 days
We strongly believe that people can educate themselves in the comfort of their homes and contribute to the imparting of financial knowledge from one to another”NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a significant rise in the fintech industry, investments and managing finances have become easier than ever. The new age of investing brings everyone abundant opportunities to best deploy their resources in the capital markets but a simplified guide to one’s financial journey is seldom found. During this Independence week (from 13th - 19th August 2022) FinGrad plans to provide a 7-day free trial to all of its financial courses and webinars as opposed to its 3-day free trial, in order to assist people in their pursuit of financial independence.
— Kritesh Abhishek, Founder & CEO of Trade Brains and FinGrad.
FinGrad, a vertical of a Bangalore-based start-up Trade Brains, is a multilingual online financial education platform that is determined to make investing habitual and mainstream in India. Since its launch in April 2022, this one-stop financial learning platform has produced over 52 certified courses and webinars in active partnership with around 30 proficient industry experts.
So far, the platform has hosted renowned instructors including CA Manish Singh, Smit Thakkar, Vrushali Kulkarni, Prasad Lendwe, and Deepak Taunk, educating on topics covering Fundamental Analysis, Stock Valuation, Technical Analysis, Mutual Funds, Investing, Trading, and more.
“During this Independence Day, the extended weekend will give financial enthusiasts an opportunity to sign up for a week-long free learning on our platform”, reflected Kritesh Abhishek, Founder & CEO of Trade Brains and FinGrad.
“In view of celebrating the 76th Independence Day as a symbol of every Indian’s dream to attain financial freedom, we at FinGrad have initiated the extension of free trial provision for individuals across the country. We strongly believe that people can educate themselves in the comfort of their homes and contribute to the imparting of financial knowledge from one to another”, he added.
Garnering remarkable response, FinGrad has hit an early milestone of over 10,000 signups in just the first 3 months. FinGrad is aiming to collaborate with +100 instructors, accommodate +200 courses by the end of 2022, and effectively instill rational investing habits in 10 million aspirants of the country, in the next three years. On the road to enhancing the financial literacy of people, FinGrad is revolutionizing the financial learning space.
