Dates Announced for 39th Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo
Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI InternationalOMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBI International publicly announced the dates for the 39th Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo last week. Next year’s FEW will take place June 10-12, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the FEW back to Omaha for the first time since 2018,” says John Nelson, vice president, sales & marketing for Ethanol Producer Magazine. “Our 2018 FEW was one of the largest FEW conferences we’ve had in a decade, making it the perfect location for the 2023 FEW.”
The 2023 program will include presentations under the following tracks:
• Track 1: Production & Operations – Biological Processes
• Track 2: Production & Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant Control
• Track 3: Coproducts & Product Diversification
• Track 4: Leadership & Financial Management
• Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, with an additional focus of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
• Carbon Capture & Storage Summit
Speaker presentation abstracts will be accepted through February 10, 2023. To submit a presentation abstract, click here.
The website for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo is now LIVE online.
To learn more visit: www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com
About Ethanol Producer Magazine
Since 1995, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine
About the BBI International
Since 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). In addition to the FEW, they own and operate the International Biomass Conference & Expo and the Biodiesel Production Technology Summit, and its allied regional events. The company publishes, Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, and Biodiesel Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
