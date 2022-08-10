Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 9
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 10, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting yesterday in Sioux City.
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2023-8
|
Approve Minutes of the
|
Approved
|
Danielle Madden,
|
C-2023-9
|
Commission Guidebook
|
Approved
|
Richard Arnold, Chair
|
MV-2023-10
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title
- 431 – Vehicle Recyclers
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
MV-2023-11
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
MV-2023-12
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 540 – Transportation Network Companies
|
Approved
|
Melissa Gillett, director,
|
TD-2023-13
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
- 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program
|
Approved
|
Stu Anderson, director,
|
FO-2023-14
|
Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs
|
Approved
|
Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,
|
TD-2023-15
|
Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment
|
Approved
|
Rebecca Law, transportation planner,
|
TD-2023-16
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County
|
Approved
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
TD-2023-17
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County
|
Approved
|
Craig Markley, director,
|
TD-2023-18
|
Fiscal Year 2022 State Aviation Program
|
Approved
|
Shane Wright, executive officer 2,
|
8:15 a.m.
|
Adjourn
The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.
Buena Vista County: Up to $3,282,991 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 6,020 feet of 70th Avenue and 2,640 feet of 600th Street and construction of turn lanes at Iowa 7 and 70th Avenue located northwest of Storm Lake. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 650 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by August 2024.
Audubon County: Up to $368,070 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 815 feet of Lark Avenue located northeast of Hamlin. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 27 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.
