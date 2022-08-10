Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,545 in the last 365 days.

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 10, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting yesterday in Sioux City.

 

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2023-8

Approve Minutes of the
Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden,
Commission assistant,
515-239-1919

C-2023-9

Commission Guidebook

Approved

Richard Arnold, Chair

MV-2023-10

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title

-       431 – Vehicle Recyclers

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

MV-2023-11

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

MV-2023-12

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       540 – Transportation Network Companies

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director,
Motor Vehicle Division,
515-237-3121

TD-2023-13

Administrative Rules 761 IAC

-       201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program

Approved

Stu Anderson, director,
Transportation Development Division,
515-239-1661

FO-2023-14

Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs

Approved

Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,
Field Operations Division,
515-239-1124

TD-2023-15

Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment

Approved

Rebecca Law, transportation planner,
Public Transit,
515-239-1765

TD-2023-16

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County

Approved

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027

TD-2023-17

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County

Approved

Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027

TD-2023-18

Fiscal Year 2022 State Aviation Program

Approved

(Link to news release)

Shane Wright, executive officer 2,
Aviation,
515-239-1048

8:15 a.m.

Adjourn

    

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Buena Vista County: Up to $3,282,991 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 6,020 feet of 70th Avenue and 2,640 feet of 600th Street and construction of turn lanes at Iowa 7 and 70th Avenue located northwest of Storm Lake. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 650 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by August 2024.

Audubon County: Up to $368,070 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 815 feet of Lark Avenue located northeast of Hamlin. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 27 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

#

You just read:

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.