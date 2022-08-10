Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, Aug. 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 10, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting yesterday in Sioux City.

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-8 Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 C-2023-9 Commission Guidebook Approved Richard Arnold, Chair MV-2023-10 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title - 431 – Vehicle Recyclers Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 MV-2023-11 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 430 – Motor Vehicle Leasing Licenses Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 MV-2023-12 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 540 – Transportation Network Companies Approved Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 TD-2023-13 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 201 – Intermodal Pilot Project Program Approved Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 FO-2023-14 Transfer of Jurisdiction – Iowa 192 Council Bluffs Approved Mitchell Dillavou, chief engineer,

Field Operations Division,

515-239-1124 TD-2023-15 Calendar Year 2022 Intercity Bus Program Amendment Approved Rebecca Law, transportation planner,

Public Transit,

515-239-1765 TD-2023-16 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Buena Vista County Approved Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 TD-2023-17 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County Approved Craig Markley, director,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1027 TD-2023-18 Fiscal Year 2022 State Aviation Program Approved (Link to news release) Shane Wright, executive officer 2,

Aviation,

515-239-1048 8:15 a.m. Adjourn

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Buena Vista County: Up to $3,282,991 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 6,020 feet of 70th Avenue and 2,640 feet of 600th Street and construction of turn lanes at Iowa 7 and 70th Avenue located northwest of Storm Lake. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 650 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by August 2024.

Audubon County: Up to $368,070 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 815 feet of Lark Avenue located northeast of Hamlin. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 27 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2023.

#