Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a Rate of 20.64% By 2029

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Trends, Key Players And Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | Safran, FUJITSU, Aware, Gemalto Cogent

Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) is a biometric identification system which has designed to help law enforcement authorities such as investigative agencies and police in solving the criminal cases as well as immigrant and border security. However, automated fingerprint identification software has found its way into various government and private organizations that are rapidly growing. Since each fingerprint has unique print, the fingerprints are regarded as a full-proof detection technique. Fingerprinting is progressively being used to prevent fraud as digital technology advances. Automated fingerprint verification is normally used in a variety of other systems, including attendance and access control.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market was valued at USD 10.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 45.59 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) is a biometric identification system which uses digital imaging technology to match and evaluate fingerprints from a database. The automatic fingerprint identification system software also allows real-time database uploading, acquisition, and storage.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

Safran (France), NEC Technologies India Private Limited (India), FUJITSU (Japan), Aware, Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto Cogent, Inc. (U.S.), BIO-key International, Inc. (U.S.), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), secunet Security Networks AG. (Germany), Thales Group (France), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Crossmatch. (U.S.), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (U.S.), Daon (Ireland), Facebanx (U.S.), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. (U.S.), SUPREMA. (South Korea), IRITECH, INC. (U.S.), and M2SYS Technology (U.S.), among others.

Key Market Segmentation

The automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market is segmented on the basis of component, search type, application and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Hardware

Software

Search Type

Tenprint to Tenprint Search

Latent Print to Latent Print Search

Others

Application

Banking and Finance

Government

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Product

Multi Modal Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

Single Modal Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS))

By Region of Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market in terms of market revenue. This is due to the dominance of majority of manufacturers along with the adoption of advanced technology in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to the growing initiatives which has taken by government to deliver personal tax ID and unique identity number based on their biometric information in this region.

