Dental Equipment Market Outlook, Strategies, Countries, Types, Application & Global Forecast to 2029

Dental Equipment Market Benefits, Key Players, Overview Analysis and Forecast by 2029

Dental equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Danaher

Young Innovations, Inc

GC Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies, Inc

Henry Schein, Inc

Midmark Corporation

PLANMECA OY, BIOLASE, Inc

Carestream Health

A-dec Inc

Global Dental Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Dental equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, treatment and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, dental equipment market is segmented into dental radiology equipment, systems and parts, dental lasers, laboratory machines, and hygiene maintenance. Systems and parts are further segmented into cast machine, instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT systems, vacuums and compressors, CAD/CAM, furnace and ovens, and electrosurgical equipment. Dental lasers are sub segmented into vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, quantum well lasers, vertical external cavity surface emitting lasers, heterostructure lasers, distributed feedback lasers, quantum cascade lasers, separate confinement heterostructure lasers and carbon dioxide lasers. Laboratory is sub segmented into micro motor, ceramic furnaces, electronic waxer, hydraulic press, and suction unit. Hygiene maintenance is sub segmented into air purification and filters, hypodermic needle incinerator, and sterilizers.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segregated into orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic and prosthodontic.

On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, dental laboratories and others.

Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

Dental equipment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by product, treatment and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dental equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to rising prevalence of dental disorder cases whereas increasing geriatric population is major factor driving region market growth. Moreover increasing government expenditure toward improving healthcare infrastructure will fuel region market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about oral diseases and increasing population with rising disposable income.

Competitive Landscape and Dental Equipment Market Share Analysis:

Dental equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental equipment market.

