Adjusted EBITDA of R$1.5 billion in 2Q22 (+9.4% vs. 2Q21)CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,499.5 million in 2Q22, an amount 9.4% higher than the R$1,371.0 million recorded in 2Q21. This increase is mainly due to the result of generation and transmission assets, partially offset, mainly, by the performance of TPP Araucária, which did not record dispatch in the period. The main factors explaining the increase are:
(i) the better performance of Copel GeT and Elejor in the result of the purchase and sale of electricity, justified, essentially, by the more favorable hydrological scenario in 2Q22 (PLD june/22 de R$ 55.70 compared to R$ 337.00 june/21 and GSF june/22 de 83.0% compared to 70.1% june/21);
(ii) the higher remuneration on transmission assets of subsidiaries and joint ventures, mainly due to the periodic tariff review applied to contracts and the higher IPCA (Consumer Price Index - Broad) in the period (2.21% in 2Q22 compared to 1 .68% in 2Q21), contributing to an increase of R$ 142.4 million in the equity income and a positive effect of R$ 31.8 million on the consolidated EBITDA from the subsidiaries Costas Oeste and Marumbi;
(iii) the reduction of 12.9% in real terms in personnel and management expenses (neutralizing the effects of provisions and reversals referring to the performance bonus (PPD) and profit sharing (PLR), and considering the accumulated inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index - INPC, of 12.59% between 2Q21 and 2Q22), mainly due to the reduction of 643 employees in the comparison between periods;
(iv) (iv) the entry of the Vilas Wind Power Complex into the generation portfolio, an asset acquired on November 30, 2021, with a positive effect of R$17.0 million on consolidated EBITDA.
