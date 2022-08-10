Artificial Turf Flooring Materials Market accelerating at a 5.00 % CAGR during the forecast period 2029

Artificial Turf Flooring Materials Market is expected to reach USD 5274.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wide ranging Artificial Turf Flooring Materials Market report provides with absolute knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning own strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. This market research report endows with the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Artificial Turf Flooring Materials Market business report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays vital role in better decision making.

Global artificial turf flooring materials market was valued at USD 3570.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5274.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

Dow (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Tarkett (France)

Controlled Products Systems Group (U.S.)

Shaw Industries Group Inc., (U.S.)

Victoria PLC (U.K.)

Act Global (U.S.)

SportGroup (Germany)

TigerTurf (New Zealand)

SIS Pitches (U.K.)

Matrix Turf (U.S.)

Nurteks Hali (Turkey)

Soccer Grass (Brazil)

Limonta Sport S.p.A. (Italy)

Sportlink (Brazil)

Sport Group (U.K.)

TenCate Grass (The Netherlands)

Limonta Sport SpA (Italy)

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @

Key Market Segmentation:

Global Artificial Turf Flooring Materials Market, By Raw Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon), Infill Material (Petroleum Based, Sand), Application (Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports, Landscape) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

