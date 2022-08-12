Reasons Why Telemarketing and Cold Calling are Still Worth It, with Jeremy Chen
Welcoming a recognized sales expert in the world of B2B and sales strategy, Jeremy Chen!
My approach to sales management has always been a hands-on approach. Meaning if I'm asking a rep to do something it's because I personally would do it.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to a new episode, where we’ll dive deep into the world of B2B sales with sales expert Jeremy Chen, who helps B2B technology companies perfect their sales teams' go-to-market strategy. In this episode, he is dropping some real knowledge on the intricates part of sales management, the structure of a perfect cold call and the mindset behind it, why telemarketing is still alive and the future of outbound calling in call centers.
— Jeremy Chen
Jeremy joined our own sales expert Christian Montes, who shares the same background for a big part of his life. Therefore, it was a delightful conversation between two sales professionals diving deep into the topics of telemarketing, what makes a perfect cold call, strategies call center telemarketers can do to stay on top of their game in 2022, and much more!
Sales expert Jeremy Chen helps B2B technology companies perfect their sales teams' go-to-market strategy. Jeremy has been with Jeremy Chen Sales for almost a decade now, as a Business Development and Customer Retention Strategist, helping B2B technology companies add to their bottom line revenue using stress-free prospecting methods and transform their sales strategies. Jeremy and his team have only relied on cold calls as a primary way of getting new business. Whenever the chips were down, they were able to count on business development by way of phone calls to brighten their future.
So let's immerse ourselves into this insightful discussion, this is First Contact: Stories of the Call Center, episode 7 of Season 3, where you will learn about:
- The value of sales management and its role in the organization
- Telemarketing: What does it take to be successful today?
- The mindset of a successful cold call
- The structure of a perfect cold call
- Telemarketing Tele-funnel vs Sales Funnel
- The future of outbound calling
- How to approach scam labeling
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
+1 303-619-3716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn