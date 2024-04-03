NobelBiz's "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center" Podcast Wins Esteemed TMCnet Tech Podcast Award
NobelBiz's 'First Contact: Stories of the Call Center' wins the 2023 TMCnet Tech Podcast Award, celebrating insights into the call center world.CHEYENNE, WYOMING , USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz is elated to announce that its groundbreaking podcast, "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center," has been honored with the prestigious 2023 TMCnet Tech Podcast Award by TMC, a global leader in integrated media. This accolade recognizes "First Contact" for its innovative approach in highlighting the intricate and often undervalued world of call centers through compelling storytelling and insightful interviews.
Hosted by industry expert Christian Montes, "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center" delves deep into the heart of the call center industry, bringing to light the personal and professional journeys of those within. The podcast is celebrated for its unique narrative style that explores the unexpected paths leading individuals to the call center profession, providing listeners with a profound understanding of the sector's complexities and the pivotal role it plays in the technological landscape.
Christian Montes shared his gratitude, stating, "Winning the TMCnet Tech Podcast Award is both a humbling and exhilarating experience. It acknowledges our dedication to delivering content that not only informs but also captivates, reflecting the hard work and passion of our team and the invaluable insights of our distinguished guests."
"First Contact: Stories of the Call Center" is more than just a podcast; it's an exploration into the lives of those who have made a significant impact in the call center world, covering a wide range of topics from leadership and innovation to technology and customer experience. This award signifies not only the excellence of the content but also the strong community of listeners and contributors that have formed around the podcast.
Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, expressed his enthusiasm, "It's inspiring to recognize leaders in the Tech Podcast arena. First Contact: Stories of the Call Center stands out for its deep understanding of the contact center tech space and its ability to leverage current trends effectively."
The recognition will be featured prominently on the TMCnet news portal, highlighting NobelBiz's contribution to the tech and call center discourse through "First Contact."
NobelBiz, with over two decades of expertise in the CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) industry, continues to empower contact centers globally by providing specialized telecom carrier services and state-of-the-art omnichannel cloud contact center software, alongside unparalleled customer support.
Join us in celebrating this significant achievement by tuning into "First Contact: Stories of the Call Center" and discovering the stories that shape the dynamic world of call centers.
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
