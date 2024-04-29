Jay Baer Unveils Insights on Speed of Business, Empathy, and Innovation in Customer Experience on New Podcast Episode
CX Guru Jay Baer Discusses Transformative Strategies in today's Customer Experience Landscape
We found that two-thirds of Americans say that speed is as important as price. That’s a pretty significant finding.”WYOMING, CHEYENNE, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an enlightening new episode of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast, Jay Baer, a visionary business strategist and bestselling author, dives deep into the crucial elements of customer experience, offering a unique blend of professional wisdom and personal anecdotes. The episode titled "Speed of Business, The ROI of Empathy and Innovation in CX, with Jay Baer " explores the dynamic and evolving landscape of customer interactions in today's digital age.
— Jay Baer
Listeners will gain unparalleled insights as Jay Baer covers a wide range of topics, including:
- Bridging Past and Present: How the history of customer service sets the foundation for modern strategies and technologies.
- Closing the Uncertainty Gap: The transformation of call centers through strategic use of information to enhance customer trust and satisfaction.
- The Invisible Loss: The often-overlooked impact of speed in business and its profound effect on customer retention and satisfaction, as detailed in Jay's book, "The Time to Win."
- Empathy as a Business Strategy: A deep dive into a case study involving Delta Airlines, showcasing how genuine empathy can lead to significant word-of-mouth marketing.
- The AI Dilemma: An exploration of the balance between using AI for cost-efficiency versus enhancing customer experience through personalized service.
- From Business Expert to Tequila Influencer: Jay shares his journey from the world of B2B content creation to becoming a leading influencer in the agave spirits community.
"In this episode, we discuss not just the strategies but also the human stories behind the evolution of customer experience. From the role of empathy and speed to the surprising pivot into the world of tequila, we cover the gamut of experiences that businesses can learn from today." Christian Montes, host of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center podcast.
The episode is a must-listen for professionals across all industries who are looking to enhance their customer experience strategies with proven insights from one of the field's most respected experts.
Tune in to this insightful episode with Jay Baer to transform how you think about and implement customer experience strategies. Available now on all podcast streaming platforms.
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
760.405.0105
