NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Marc Bernstein To Talk About Harnessing the Power of AI in Contact Centers
Front office AI handles customer interactions, while back office AI streamlines operational tasks through automation.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent enlightening webinar, NobelBiz, a prominent figure in contact center solutions, brought together industry experts to delve into the world of AI for enhanced efficiency and satisfaction in contact centers.
— Marc Bernstein
The dialogue took place between:
Guest: Marc Bernstein, CEO and Founder, Balto
Marc Bernstein is the Founder, CEO of Balto, the real-time guidance category leader, with over 200 million contact center conversations analyzed and optimized in real-time and the highest-rated solution on G2 with 4.8 stars. Balto’s artificial intelligence understands phone conversations to be as effective as possible in every customer conversation.
Guest: Mike McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz
Mike McGuire brings over two decades of rich and diverse experience in the contact center industry, serving as a Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz. His expertise encompasses strategic execution, with a focus on analysis, staff management, and team leadership. Mike's impressive career includes the launch of five international call centers and the management of ten as a Center/Regional Manager. His ability to consistently exceed service level requirements highlights his proficiency and commitment to excellence in the contact center domain, making him an ideal host for discussions on the cutting-edge of contact center technology and strategy.
Host: Carl Stuerke, Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz
Carl Stuerke, boasting over a dozen years of experience in customer support within the tech industry, has been at the forefront of leading business operations and developing teams. His passion for leadership and his expertise in scaling and enhancing team performance have been instrumental in his role at NobelBiz. As a Contact Center Software Consultant, Carl's knowledge in navigating the complex landscape of contact center technologies and regulations makes him an exceptional moderator for discussions that lie at the intersection of technology, legal compliance, and operational efficiency.
The webinar delved into the transformative impact of AI in contact centers:
The transformative potential of generative AI in contact center operations, uncovering its ability to surface insights and summarize big data effectively.
AI’s applications throughout the customer journey, from pre-call agent guidance to post-call automated QA, enhancing overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Current trends and statistics surrounding AI adoption in customer service, along with real-world examples of successful AI implementations and their demonstrated ROI.
Challenges and limitations associated with AI in contact centers, learning how to overcome common misconceptions, implementation hurdles, and effectively manage expectations.
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
