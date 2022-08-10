New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/10/22, 0103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 73 & VT Route 74, Shoreham

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

-Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Morey

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/10/22 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers responded to a request for assistance from a disabled motorist on VT Route 73, near the intersection with VT Route 74 in the Town of Shoreham. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Morey (28) of Brattleboro, VT. While speaking with Morey, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

Morey was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Morey was released to an area hospital. While being placed under arrest, Morey resisted Troopers' efforts to take her into custody.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

