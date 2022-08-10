New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/10/22, 0103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 73 & VT Route 74, Shoreham
VIOLATIONS:
-DUI #1
-Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Morey
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/10/22 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers responded to a request for assistance from a disabled motorist on VT Route 73, near the intersection with VT Route 74 in the Town of Shoreham. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Morey (28) of Brattleboro, VT. While speaking with Morey, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Morey was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Morey was released to an area hospital. While being placed under arrest, Morey resisted Troopers' efforts to take her into custody.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.