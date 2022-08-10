Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002500

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/10/22, 0103 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 73 & VT Route 74, Shoreham

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-DUI #1

 

-Resisting Arrest

 

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Morey

 

AGE: 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 08/10/22 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers responded to a request for assistance from a disabled motorist on VT Route 73, near the intersection with VT Route 74 in the Town of Shoreham. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Morey (28) of Brattleboro, VT. While speaking with Morey, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

 

 

Morey was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Morey was released to an area hospital. While being placed under arrest, Morey resisted Troopers' efforts to take her into custody.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


