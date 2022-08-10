Edozo’s new product suite snapped up by 50 commercial property consultancies in the North West

Edozo Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital mapping and property data platform Edozo, has signed new partnerships with more than 50 real estate firms in the North West of England, following the launch of its latest product suite. The deals, which span Manchester, Liverpool, Bolton and Warrington, see Edozo become the most utilised property mapping and data platform across the region, as firms look to digitise their operations.

Alongside the large national consultancies, Edozo works with companies in Manchester and Liverpool including Roger Hannah, Kroll Real Estate Advisory, Mason Partners and SK Real Estate. Elsewhere, in Bolton and Blackpool, Edozo’s platform is used by the likes of HWM Surveyors and Trevor Dawson.

The new Edozo platform comprises three products: Edozo maps, Edozo Occupiers and Edozo insight, each equipping decision-makers with the tools they need to seamlessly and easily research and value commercial property.

Edozo Maps: A digital mapping tool that allows users to create accurate title boundary maps in a single-click.

Edozo Occupiers: A cross-sector commercial real estate occupier mapping product providing up to date retail, leisure, industrial and office occupancy data across the UK.

Edozo insight: Providing comprehensive commercial property transaction data across the UK.

Marcus Ginn, CEO of Edozo comments:

“Over the last two years, we’ve listened really carefully to what the market needs and have acted accordingly to develop our products to meet these needs. Our success in the North West is a testament to the consolidation of the Edozo platform and its features. What we do is simple, but it’s done right. Simplicity doesn’t mean basic, it means easy to use solutions that solve genuine problems facing the market.”

Ian Kite from HWM Surveyors comments:

“Edozo is solving a real pain-point across the real estate sector. The new product suite simply does what it needs to, making our job more efficient and accurate. Edozo’s mapping tools combined with their comparable evidence gives us access to important data in one place, allowing for a higher degree of analysis.”



About Edozo

Founded in 2016, Edozo combines digital mapping with property data with the tools needed to make research and valuation in commercial property easier, quicker and more efficient. Edozo is currently used by the likes of JLL, CBRE, BNP Paribas and Colliers.

