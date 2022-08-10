Kyvos Launches its Partner Program in EU to drive BI Acceleration and Support Customers
Kyvos Insights is expanding its partner ecosystem and announced its partner program in the European Union today.LOS GATOS, CA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading cloud BI Acceleration company, announced its partner program in the EU today. Fast-growing Kyvos is expanding its partner ecosystem to help partners develop, sell, and deliver solutions leveraging Kyvos.
With this launch, Kyvos is augmenting its market to build upon the success of partnerships. It is developing new integrations with leading technology partners to innovate and help customers solve their unique business analytics challenges.
"As organizations move their data to the cloud, adopting a modern analytic architecture is essential to drive innovative business solutions. By bringing Kyvos to their architecture, we empower them to analyze billions or trillions of rows, drill down to the transaction level, instantly get insights, and make intelligent business decisions", said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights.
With this streamlined program, partnering with Kyvos becomes easy. The program enables partners to leverage Kyvos and deliver BI & analytics solutions. This way, partners can help customers improve their business operations with scalable and optimized business intelligence on the cloud.
Want to become a Kyvos partner? Sign up.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's fastest and most scalable BI acceleration platform that revolutionizes modern-day analytics. The company's cloud-native Smart OLAP™ technology builds a Universal Semantic Layer and enables enterprises to scale their BI to trillions of rows of data while saving costs and without compromising on performance. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Dhvani Shah
Kyvos Insights Inc.
+1 4082133312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn