Kyvos Insights to showcase its BI acceleration platform at Tableau Conference 2022
Kyvos Insights joins the largest data party of the year—Tableau Conference 2022, as a platinum sponsor to present its cloud BI acceleration platform.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, today announced its participation as the platinum sponsor in the Tableau conference this year from May 17–19, 2022, in Las Vegas.
As a sponsor at TC22, Kyvos Insights will deliver live demonstrations of their BI acceleration platform, Kyvos. The company's revolutionary cloud-native Smart OLAP™ technology helps leading global enterprises to analyze previously unimaginable amounts of data on Tableau and transform their BI initiatives.
"We're pleased to be a part of the most awaited data conference of the year. Kyvos supercharges Tableau performance by building a high-performing OLAP-based BI acceleration layer directly on your cloud data platform and allows users to perform self-service analysis on trillions of data points with sub-second response times. With Tableau on Kyvos, enterprises can now leverage all their data to uncover hidden insights and discover new possibilities.", said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights.
Kyvos also recently released its fully managed offering, Kyvos 365, to help Tableau users perform effective analytics with instant on-boarding, elastic deployment, no maintenance overheads and controlled cloud costs.
To learn more about Kyvos, meet their team at Tableau Conference next week.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's fastest BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
