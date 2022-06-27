Kyvos Insights to Showcase its BI Acceleration Platform at Data + AI Summit 2022
Kyvos announced today its participation as a silver sponsor at the Data + AI Summit 2022, the world’s largest data and AI conference in San Francisco.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos, a leading cloud analytics company, announced today its participation as a silver sponsor at the DATA + AI Summit 2022.
The company will present live demonstrations of its cloud BI acceleration platform at the conference. The combined power of Kyvos and Databricks helps enterprises build a self-service analytical environment on the cloud where business users, analysts, and data scientists can work with extremely large datasets using any BI or data science tool. The duo delivers exceptionally high BI performance while optimizing compute costs on the cloud.
"We are delighted to be a part of the world's largest data and AI conference. Our team is taking this opportunity to showcase how businesses can analyze data at any scale using Kyvos and Databricks without compromising performance", said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights. “Leveraging Databricks’ powerful compute engine and our next-gen OLAP technology, we enable businesses to scale their analytics to enterprise-wide use cases and democratize data access in the most cost-effective way. This can be transformational for enterprises who want to optimize their cloud spend while eliminating latency issues associated with growing data volumes.”
In this cloud era, where performance at high scale and ease-of-use is imperative, Kyvos is designed to transform how data is aggregated, optimally stored, and queried for sub-second results. In addition, it builds a universal semantic layer on the cloud that helps enterprises simplify and scale their BI and data science programs.
To learn more about Kyvos, meet their team at the Data + AI Summit 2022 next week.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world’s fastest and most scalable BI acceleration platform that revolutionizes modern-day analytics. The company’s cloud-native Smart OLAP™ technology builds a Universal Semantic Layer and enables enterprises to scale their BI to trillions of rows of data while saving costs and without compromising on performance. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com. or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
