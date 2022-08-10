The Empress of the United States of America Releases Her Seventh Decree Addressing Fear Over Food Supply Issues

We are capable of assuring food supplies for our own population.

“The fact that a Nation as rich and developed as the United States may face potential food supply disruptions should be a wake-up call to all Americans”.

“Americans are far more powerful, resourceful, industrious, problem-solving and tenacious than they are given credit for”.” — The Empress of the United States of America

CHEYENNE, WY, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of her highly anticipated Seventh Decree, The Empress of the United States of America feels it is time to address concerns over food supply issues and the resultant social anxieties and fears.

The Empress encourages all Americans to take back their power through knowledge. The Empress asks all Americans to re-connect with their systems of food production and distribution, most of which have become highly complex, “corporatized”, and global in recent years.