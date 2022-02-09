Submit Release
The Empress of the United States of America “Makes the Call” Regarding Kneeling During the National Anthem

It is time for all Americans to stand together.

Just in time for the National Football League Super Bowl (and during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games), the Empress releases her Sixth Decree.

It is time to stand together. We must work as an American team, not as separate groups, to fully realize our ideals of freedom and equality.”
— The Empress of the United States of America

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ruling on the Field Stands: The Empress of the United States calls upon all Americans to respect our Flag and National Anthem.

The Empress acknowledges the struggles of Black Americans throughout the history of our Nation, but hopes to avoid the image of our Black American men on their knees.

“For Black Americans, the struggle continues, and for some, it is painful and ongoing. However, with this in mind, The Empress calls on everyone to stand together for Flag and Country, and to support the Nation that is constantly evolving and working to correct past wrongs.”

Positive progress can only be made around these issues if we “rally around the flag” and unite as one American team.

“For decades, images of Black American Athletes have graced the walls of young people in every nation on our planet. They are truly ambassadors of our Nation, and should always stand tall.”

Her Majesty sends her very best wishes to all of the talented and dedicated athletes who will be fighting “In the Arena” for victory, and for America.

