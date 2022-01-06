The Empress of the United States Proposes a New Year’s Resolution for All Americans

The Empress of the United States of America

The Empress of the United States of America issues her Fifth Decree, urging all Americans to stop separating themselves and come together as one Nation.

There is a group to which we can all belong that has not changed in centuries – an identity that brings us together, and won’t change as long as we fight for it: American.” — The Empress of the United States of America

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the release of her Fifth Decree, coinciding with the beginning of the year 2022, The Empress would like to remind all Americans that we have much to be grateful for as we enter this New Year.

Her Majesty wants us all to use this opportunity to stop separating ourselves into increasingly numerous sub-groups. She encourages us to come together as an American Family. The Empress hopes that those who feel that they may have been marginalized or treated unfairly will embrace their identity as Americans.

“The sooner we unite as a country, the better we can strengthen our defenses, and the greater our future will be.”

