Chibi Dinos Extends Its NFT Collection With Toy Line From PMI Limited
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chibi Dinos, a uniquely generated collection of Chibis wearing Dino Suits with traits assigned at mint, announced an official partnership between their NFT collection and one of the world’s leading toy manufacturers, Pocket Money Items Limited. The multiyear venture is set to officially launch its Chibi Dinos NFT-inspired toys this Winter of 2022 to the global market.
Chibi Dinos was founded by Sean Kelly in Summer 2021. The inaugural NFT collection sold out in a record breaking eighteen minutes consisting of 10,000 adorable dinosaurs adorned in basketball Jerseys. This paid tribute to Kelly’s first successful company, a million dollar e-commerce website that sold NBA jerseys. This collaboration marks the first NFT integration for the global toy company, PMI Ltd. which has had a long history of brand partnerships offering toys, stationery and collectibles to kids for nearly 25 years. The collaboration provides massive real-world opportunities for both brands to access major retailers. PMI Ltd., which is distributed in over 100 countries, currently sells direct-to-retail on platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and CVS.
Chibi Dinos’ CEO Jeremy Lindblad, explained why partnering with PMI Ltd. puts Chibi Dinos at the forefront in the evolution of toy manufacturing, “We are incredibly excited to have been given the opportunity to partner with PMI on launching the inaugural line of Chibi Dinos toys. Their desire to innovate in the field of NFT backed toys excited us to no end, and I look forward to showing our community what we’re planning for launch.”
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading Blockchain Venture Capital backing Chibi Dinos also proclaimed his excitement, “We are eager to see Chibi Dinos partner with PMI, one of the most reputable toy companies in the world. This demonstrates their commitment to launching unique products and services around their brand.”
Chibi Dinos and PMI Ltd., are waiting to release additional information about the toy line closer to the official launch date. Given PMI’s track record for successful partnerships, both companies are confident that this venture will be a success. To stay up to date on announcements for the official Chibi Dinos NFT toy line follow them on Twitter (https://twitter.com/dinoschibi) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/chibidinosnft).
About Chibi Dinos
Chibi Dinos LLC is an NFT Company with a play-to-earn ecosystem providing the most innovative and entertaining utility for gamers and sports fans with playable NFT characters. Chibi Dinos are redefining the definition of play-to-earn, boasting a robust online game for holders to earn prizes and real-world experiences through live-stream basketball games. Use your Chibi Dinos NFTs to play on one of the ten basketball teams in the Chibi Dinos universe where players earn tokens, potions, rankings, gear, and more. Compete in tournaments, PVP games, or explore the Chibi Dinos adventure universe for rare items, unlock-able content, asset advancement, and staking opportunities.
Charlie Cavalier
