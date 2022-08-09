Governor Abbott Appoints Nelson As Commissioner Of Workers’ Compensation

TEXAS, August 9 - August 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeff Nelson as the Commissioner of Workers' Compensation at the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. TDI's Division of Workers' Compensation regulates the workers' compensation system in Texas, ensuring injured workers receive the necessary benefits to quickly return to work and that workers' compensation costs are kept at a reasonable level for Texas employers.

Jeff Nelson of Austin is the Director of External Relations for the Division of Workers’ Compensation at TDI, a position he has served in since October 2016. He previously served as a senior campaign consultant for Congressman Kevin Brady, executive aide to Governor Rick Perry, and as a legislative aide to State Senator Tommy Williams. He is a board member of the Southern Association of Workers' Compensation Administrators. Nelson received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin.