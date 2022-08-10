Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City: Making a Sustainable Difference in Dubai, UAE
Green Globe certified Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, has been hard at work implementing solid sustainability practices throughout their company.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe certified Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, has been hard at work implementing solid sustainability practices throughout their company. The Dubai based hotel is also proud to be contributing to Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ leadership position as the most Green Globe certified hotel group in the world.
As a Green Globe certified hotel, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is internationally recognized as a property that constantly introduces initiatives with the aim to reduce and optimize its consumption of resources. This includes, but is not limited to employing energy efficient lighting, reducing water consumption, and effectively managing waste and the use of chemicals.
Green Globe membership and certification enables Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, to clearly demonstrate its sustainable business practices within today’s environmentally and socially aware hospitality industry. The strategy is part of a company-wide program to establish a common and global approach to environmental, employee and social sustainability.
An important part of the values of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has always been to conduct its business in a responsible and caring way, encouraging a personal touch in its relationships with all its stakeholders. The values of quality, reliability and care guide the company towards sustainable business practices.
Grand Plaza Mövenpick meets its current needs with a sound sustainability plan while contributing to the future for generations to come. Their aim is to introduce supplier sustainability partnerships where possible, reduce water consumption, optimize energy consumption, reduce CO2 emissions, introduce renewable energy, manage waste, source bio-degradable alternatives to chemical products, and prioritize sustainable construction solutions. And furthermore, the hotel’s commitment goes beyond to include social sustainability.
Sustainability Initiatives making a difference:
• Installed motion sensors in various areas in the hotel (front of house and back of house)
• HVAC controlled through BMS. Meeting rooms units are set in Time Schedule as per the BEO
• Waste segregation is in place
• Daily monitoring of energy consumption
• LED light fittings are used in 80% of the hotel areas
• All the Exit lights are energy efficient LEDs
• Lighting control system installed with day and night sequences programmed
• Outdoor lights / façade lights are all controlled by a timer
• All the parking lights and driveway lights are controlled by a digital timer
